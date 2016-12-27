American Billionaire to Sponsor Chibok Girls’ Education – Presidency
A black American billionaire, Robert Smith, has said that he will sponsor the education of 24 girls from Chibok Community, including the 21 recently rescued Chibok schoolgirls. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. He said beneficiaries of the […]
