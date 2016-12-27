American Billionaire to Sponsor Chibok Girls’ Education – Presidency

A black American billionaire, Robert Smith, has said that he will sponsor the education of 24 girls from Chibok Community, including the 21 recently rescued Chibok schoolgirls. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. He said beneficiaries of the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

