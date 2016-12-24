American Rapper Snoop Dogg Reacts to Ooni Of Ife’s Otisese Carnival

Popular American rapper, Snoop Doggy Dogg has commented on a video from the recently concluded Otisese Carnival which held at Ile-Ife, Osun State early December.

The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the video with the caption “Mood” accompanying it.

A few stuntmen from Ile-Ife can be seen in the video performing some daring motorcycle stunts while surrounded by several cameramen and an enthralled crowd of young men and women.

One of the stuntmen in another perilous stunt, stood on his bike whilst on motion; sending the crowd into an instant frenzy as they bellowed with glee.

The post has since garnered over 900,000 views on Snoop Dogg’s page with over 3000 comments. Fans of the rapper can be seen commending the stuntmen in the comments section – one fan wrote: “Nigerians always got something for the people’’!, another wrote; “He doesn’t even need biking boots!”

The stunts were performed during the carnival parade in which thousands of attendees participated in.

Put together by Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi in collaboration with Achievas Entertainment and Mainstreet Promotions; the carnival was held to celebrate the Ooni’s meritorious reign since his ascendant to the throne.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

