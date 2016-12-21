American Rapper Snoop Dogg Reacts to Ooni of Ife’s Otisese Carnival

Popular American rapper Snoop Dogg commented on a video from the recently concluded Otisese Carnival which held at Ile-Ife, Osun State from the 5th – 7th of December, 2016. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the video with the caption “Mood” accompanying it. A few stuntmen from Ile-Ife can be seen […]

