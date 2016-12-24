Pages Navigation Menu

American singers afraid to perform at Trump’s inauguration for fear of backlash from fans

According to reports, some singers are scared of the potential negative impact on their careers if they perform for US President-elect, Donald Trump, at his inauguration in 2017. Even Celine Dion said she couldn’t perform at the inauguration because she already had other engagements to perform at that time. According to TMZ’s report below: There’s…

The post American singers afraid to perform at Trump's inauguration for fear of backlash from fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

