Amir Khan Plans To Set Up MMA League In The UK

British boxer, Amir Khan had revealed he has plans to set up a Mixed Martial Arts league in the UK.

The Super Fight League will be official in 2017, with eight teams from different areas of Britain to be involved in the competition.

“MMA is big and getting bigger,” Khan told the BBC’s World Service.

“Fighters like Conor McGregor are making a lot of noise. I am always going to be involved in boxing but to have my foot in the door with MMA is brilliant.

“The market is massive for us. We want to reach countries like India with a population of 1.2 billion people.”

The 30-year-old welterweight, whose camp are again in discussions with Kell Brook’s regarding a potential fight in 2017 and who is a stakeholder in Indian MMA organisation Super Fight League, added: “(Brook is) a fight that I would love to have.

“I have changed my mind because of the Triple G (Golovkin) fight.

“Kell was smart taking that fight. He knew he was going to get beat but he still took it because he knew he was going to get paid well and make a name for himself.”

The post Amir Khan Plans To Set Up MMA League In The UK appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

