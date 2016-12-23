Pages Navigation Menu

Amokachi: Agents bribe Nigerian coaches to invite players to camp

Former Nigeria captain Daniel Amokachi has said the practice of local coaches being bribed to invite players into the country’s national teams is endemic. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in spite of no one being found guilty of the accusation, there have long been suspicions it happens in Nigeria. “Agents always come to give money for their players to be invited to camp,’’ said Amokachi.

