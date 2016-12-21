Amos Adamu faces fresh FIFA ban

Former Nigerian football chief, Amos Adamu faces a second ban from the game after FIFA proposed a two-year sanction for various ethics code violations.

Adamu, 63, was once president of the West African Football Union and a member of the executive committees of the African Football Confederation and FIFA.

But he lost those positions in 2010 when he was given a three-year ban for bribery by FIFA’s ethics committee.

This followed an undercover sting by The Sunday Times that caught Adamu and fellow ExCo member Reynald Temarii selling their support ahead of the votes on which country should host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Neither were allowed to take part in the controversial vote.

It is not clear what these latest FIFA charges relate to, although the investigation into him has run for the last 21 months, led by the ethics committee’s investigatory chamber boss Dr Cornel Borbely.

A FIFA statement said: “In its final report, the investigatory chamber recommends a sanction of a two-year ban from all football-related activities and a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,700) for violations of arts 13, 15 and 19 of the FIFA code of ethics.

“The adjudicatory chamber under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert has studied the report carefully and decided to institute formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Adamu.”

