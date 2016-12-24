Amosun cautions against early political struggle, succession plan within Ogun APC

*says we know those that won’t be governors

*denies ‎rift with Tinubu

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has rued ‎early political moves and struggle to succeed him by ambitious politicians within the household of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying it would be better for any politicians within APC fold to remain calm and allow party members to decide who becomes next governor in the 2019 General elections.

Speaking against the backdrop of perceived moves and struggle to succeed him in 2019 by ambitious politicians including Senator Solomon Adeola popularly known as YAYI from Lagos Central at the Parliamentarian Caucus Meeting held in Abeokuta on Friday, Amosun declared that anybody that is engaged in that now, will have his money wasted as it is too early for that.

‎He said, “Remember when I told you what we used to do, we have responsibilities to govern, ‎and so, don’t be distracted and be saying someone says this or that. ‎But, let me say this, and I say this all the time, for us in Ogun state I cannot‎ tell you quickly this is who our governor will be, but we know those that will not be governor, and I think I did mention that time that this is Ogun state.

“This is where I was born and I had all my education here, and I know, with all our elders even those that are political, I know those that will not be governor and I know that at the appropriate time, we will get our people together and present our sons and daughters, we will pick, and whoever we pick will be governor.

“The other time someone said second term, I told the person don’t worry, calm down, we will not campaign, we will just go round to greet our people and we will win, which we won eventually. So, this is coming too, there will be no campaign, all our work and everything and our leaders will be there for us, and we will win, so whoever wants to waste money, I warn ‎them, they are just‎ wasting their time and money, so that one we know for‎ sure.”

‎While clarifying the rumour making round that he is not in the good book of the national chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) such as Ahmed Tinubu, Segun Osoba, Bisi Akande, among other leaders from Southwest geo-political zone, Amosun noted that Tinubu remains his political leader and benefactor whom he will forever respect and hold in high esteem.

“If you want something, there are several ways of getting it, imagine someone writing something to say that Asiwaju Tinubu, we (Amosun and Buhari’s loyalists) finished him in Lagos, I was told I have not seen it, I just told them they don’t know what they are saying, I am from Ogun ‎state, what will happen in another state I don’t know, and I don’t talk about what I don’t know. ” By the way, I say it all all the time that Asiwaju Tinubu, you see, not money, he didn’t give me money and I said it often and often again, like my daddy would say, you don’t repay good with evil. When I‎ needed him, he stood by me that’s all, and if anyone will say anything, I have way of reaching Asiwaju, I talk to him despite all of these things they say. “I think they are so afraid of what we are doing and the ones we are not doing, the only thing they said and they are correct is that we have confidence. In fact, we are over confident, very, very confident in this Ogun state, whoever is backing them is wasting their time, this Ogun state, we are no God but human, but who is going to become the governor‎, b y the time we bring the person forward our people will‎ support the person, because will do our work and they will see”, he added.

