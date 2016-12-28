Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amosun’s N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees spark protests in Ogun – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Amosun's N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees spark protests in Ogun
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has paid the severance allowance of his former appointees. Amosun's N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees sparks protests in Ogun. File photo of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state. Former governor, Otunba …
Former Ogun political office holders get N1.5 billion severance payPremium Times
Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun StateCHANNELS TELEVISION
MAPOLY Governor Amosun seeks law to upgrade polytechnic to University of TechnologyPulse Nigeria
Guardian –Vanguard –Leadership Newspapers –The Nation Newspaper
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.