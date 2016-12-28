Amosun’s N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees spark protests in Ogun – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Amosun's N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees spark protests in Ogun
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has paid the severance allowance of his former appointees. Amosun's N1.5 billion payment to ex-appointees sparks protests in Ogun. File photo of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state. Former governor, Otunba …
Former Ogun political office holders get N1.5 billion severance pay
Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun State
MAPOLY Governor Amosun seeks law to upgrade polytechnic to University of Technology
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG