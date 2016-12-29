Amosun seeks law to upgrade Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to University of Technology
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun has asked for legal backing to upgrade the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to a University of Technology. Amosun made this known in a letter sent to the Ogun State House of Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, on Thursday The letter dated Dec. 28, read: “Bill for a…
