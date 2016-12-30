Analysts expect FG to review access to FX in 2017
Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needs to review and restructure the way manufacturing companies and genuine importers access foreign exchange to drive business activities in the nation’s seaport in 2017, analysts say. The analysts say the CBN should as a matter of urgency review the policy restricting importers’ of 41 selected…
The post Analysts expect FG to review access to FX in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG