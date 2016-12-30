Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra donates land to FG for Industrial park – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Anambra donates land to FG for Industrial park
News24 Nigeria
Awka – The Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state. Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade
FG Gets Land For Automotive Industrial Park In AnambraCHANNELS TELEVISION
FG acquires 80 hectares of land for automotive industrial park in AnambraVanguard
Nigeria: FG Receives 80 Hectares of Land for Automotive Industrial Park in AnambraAllAfrica.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.