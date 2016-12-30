Anambra donates land to FG for Industrial park – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
Anambra donates land to FG for Industrial park
News24 Nigeria
Awka – The Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state. Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade …
FG Gets Land For Automotive Industrial Park In Anambra
FG acquires 80 hectares of land for automotive industrial park in Anambra
Nigeria: FG Receives 80 Hectares of Land for Automotive Industrial Park in Anambra
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG