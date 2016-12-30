Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra donates land for FG’s industrial park

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria  NAN reports that the Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state. Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, at the site in Unubi on Thursday.

