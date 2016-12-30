Anambra donates land for FG’s industrial park
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state. Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, at the site in Unubi on Thursday.
