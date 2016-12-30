Anambra donates land for FG’s industrial park

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state. Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, at the site in Unubi on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

