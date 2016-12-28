Anambra to commercialise cassava production in 2017

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — STILL basking in the euphoria of the successes recorded in commercial rice production, Anambra State, under the Fadama III additional financing, has concluded plans to go into value chain additional commercial production of cassava next year.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, who spoke during a meeting with agro dealers, Chester chairmen, micro finance banks, rice and cassava off-takers on how best to maximize implementation arrangements of the project, said what had been achieved in commercial production of quality, stone free rice, would be replicated in quality production of various cassava products, so that cassava farmers could make more profits.

According to Mbanefo, Governor Willie Obiano was very much committed to taking all aspects of agricultural production in the state to enviable heights, noting that any farmer in the state who was not prepared to maximize and commercialize agriculture, should quit agriculture.

The Commissioner, however, warned against any form of dishonesty or politics towards the realization of the state’s agricultural revolution, noting that the sector was a sure way of boosting the state’s economy.

In his speech, the State Project Coordinator of FADAMA, Mr. Patrick Egbueh, explained that the forum was intended to bring both the project and the investors together to identify areas that were not working well and effect correction in line with the implementation arrangements of the project.

The stakeholders at the ceremony assured that they were ready to collaborate with the farmers in terms of credit facilities, provided the farmers met their conditions, just as a representative of Nigeria starch Mills, Ihiala, Mr. Anthony Umerah, said the factory was ready to buy off any quantity of cassava tubers produced in Anambra State.

