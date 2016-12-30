Anchor Borrowers: 40000 Adamawa rice farmers undergo training – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
Anchor Borrowers: 40000 Adamawa rice farmers undergo training
BusinessDay
Forty thousand rice farmers in Adamawa are undergoing training under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Flagging-off the training on Friday in Yola, Gov. Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa said his administration was …
