Anchor Borrowers: 40000 Adamawa rice farmers undergo training – BusinessDay

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Anchor Borrowers: 40000 Adamawa rice farmers undergo training
Forty thousand rice farmers in Adamawa are undergoing training under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Flagging-off the training on Friday in Yola, Gov. Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa said his administration was …

