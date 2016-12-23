Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anchor Borrowers Programme: BASG flags off land preparation, 20,000 farmers already registered

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Anchor Borrowers Agricultural Programme of the Federal Government which was launched in Kebbi last year by President Muhammadu Buhari,  has commenced fully in Bauchi, with the registration of over 20,000 farmers. Lead Consultant in charge of the Programme in the state, Abdulmalik Nura stated this on Thursday in Gadan-Maiwa town of Bauchi state at…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Anchor Borrowers Programme: BASG flags off land preparation, 20,000 farmers already registered appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.