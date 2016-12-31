Anchor borrowers scheme: farmers to benefit from training nationwide
Mike Enahoro, the Managing Director of Kuro Communication Ltd, said on Saturday, that no fewer than one million rice farmers would benefit from its ongoing training to boost production in 2017. Enahoro, who gave this assurance in an interview with newsmen in Yola, said Kuro Communications Ltd was handling farmers training for the Central Bank…
