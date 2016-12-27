Angry Mob Killed Mentally Challenged Man Who Allegedly Killed Two People in Aba

A mentally challenged man that allegedly killed two people at Isigate/over rail in Umuahia Abia State was killed by angry mob eailer today

According to residents of the area, the deceased had attacked and killed two other persons along Azikiwe Road by Matter Day and also killed another one at the World Bank area. more details soon. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Angry Mob Killed Mentally Challenged Man Who Allegedly Killed Two People in Aba appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

