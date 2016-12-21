Angry Residents of Kaduna State Destroy Gov. El-Rufai’s Car (Photos)
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was reported been attacked by some residents of Kaduna State.
El-Rufai ‘s car was smashed by demonstrators in Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA on Tuesday when he paid a visit there.
However El-Rufai on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to respond to the treatment meted on him.
The Governor and his entourage were pelted with stones and some of the vehicles broken after addressing some demonstrators immediately after he chaired Kaduna State Security Council meeting in the area.
The official residence of the local government chairman, Dr. Bege Katuka was also burnt.
The governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed in an official statement that Malam Nasir El-Rufai considers the unfortunate events as part of the burdens of leadership.
Slowly but surely, the people of southern Kaduna are being pushed to a point where a state of anarchy will usurp the state and breed the grounds for a regional war in the north. Many tribes in the North Central are victims of this tribal violence which is mostly perpetrated by the Hausa man. The Fulani in question are insurgents, so why wont the army deal with it? infact, who invited them in the first instance? That is the question we all should be asking.