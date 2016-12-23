Pages Navigation Menu

Anis Amri: Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments

German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"

The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was killed in Italy on Friday.

The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shown pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video released on Friday.

The video, released by IS-linked agency Amaq, showed Tunisian Anis Amri, who was killed when he opened fire on Italian police in Milan on Friday, pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

