Anis Amri: Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video
The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was killed in Italy on Friday.
The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shown pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video released on Friday.
The video, released by IS-linked agency Amaq, showed Tunisian Anis Amri, who was killed when he opened fire on Italian police in Milan on Friday, pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
