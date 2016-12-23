Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

The minister told a press conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police.

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti said.

The minister told a press conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police who had stopped his car for a routine identity check around 3am (0200 GMT). Identity checks had established "without a shadow of doubt" that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

