Another 21 Chibok Girls Released in Adamawa?

Another set of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been reportedly released.

The girls which are 21 in total,were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday, Vanguard Newspaper report.

Vanguard misquoted Mr. Garba Shehu, who was referring to the previous 21 Chibok girls release on his social media platform.

Mr. Shehu had stated that: “Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families”.