Another 21 Chibok girls reportedly released
The presidency has explained that the 21 Chibok girls that were reportedly released on Thursday, are not a new set. In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that negotiations are ongoing to secure the release of more girls. The statement said: “To my […]
Another 21 Chibok girls reportedly released
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG