Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another 21 Chibok girls reportedly released

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

buhari-and-chibok2

The presidency has explained that the 21 Chibok girls that were reportedly released on Thursday, are not a new set. In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that negotiations are ongoing to secure the release of more girls. The statement said: “To my […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Another 21 Chibok girls reportedly released

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.