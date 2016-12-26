Another fire incident destroys house, property in Akwa Ibom

UYO-Fire outbreak has gutted another building in Uyo metropolis on Monday, less than 24 hours Works Commissioner, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen lost his residence to a consuming fire elsewhere in the city on Christmas day.

The incident which occurred at No. 25 Etim Okon Usanga Street, Nwaniba was attributed to recklessness by a neighbour.

Though no life was lost but, a seamstress, Ms Eno Una whose properties were destroyed recounted her experience this way, “I wasn’t around when the fire incident occurred. Somebody called me and said, ‘Eno fire has destroyed everything in your house,’ I started shedding tears.

“I had to trace where the fire came from. It was later I discovered that the fire came through a neighbour’s carelessness. All my certificates, from primary school to university are gone”.

Ms Una, who is also a graduate of Political Science (Education), from the University of Uyo, expressed worry over the loss of her certificates and other properties worth millions of naira to the fire incident.

She maintained that, the inferno was not connected with electrical spark as power company had disconnected the compound from power source several months before the inferno and, appealed to public spirited individuals and government for help.

