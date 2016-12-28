Another police man kills wedding guest

By Gabriel Enogholase

A Police Corporal, Stanley Akhigbe, who allegedly killed one Imalele Osemwingie, popularly called Bin Ladin, at a wedding ceremony in Benin, Edo State, will soon be charged to court.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this, said he has instituted an investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting to death of Imalele Osemwingie.

He, therefore, called for calm, saying the suspect has been arrested, dismissed from the force and will soon be charged to court.

The Corporal, Akhigbe, was alleged to have attended the wedding with a police riffle. He had a disagreement with some of the guests, which resulted in an argument and out of anger he allegedly pulled the trigger thrice, firing into the ground.

He was also alleged to have fired another shot, which hit Osemwingie, who died on the spot.

Sources said in an attempt to escape from the scene, the suspect shot sporadically into the air, but was over-powered by the crowd after he had exhausted his ammunition. He was then handed over to the men of the Ikpoba Hill Police Division.

An eyewitness, Mr. Eric Omobude, said the deceased, Osemwingie, who is from Iguikpe in Egor Local Government Area, accompanied him to the ceremony and alleged that the policeman acted under the influence of alcohol.

He appealed to the state Police Commissioner to thoroughly investigate the incident as friends of the deceased have taken laws into their hands by destroying his house and personal effects.

