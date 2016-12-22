Pages Navigation Menu

Another Set of 21 Chibok Schoolgirls regain Freedom | Update: FG Says it’s Untrue

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Another 21 of the kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls have regained freedom. According to a report by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3 pm on Thursday. The report did not include any more information, but said that the girls were en […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

