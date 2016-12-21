Anti-corruption war: Whistle-blowers to get 5% of recovered fund – FG
The Nigerian government has approved reward of five per cent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds. The information was shared by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting […]
