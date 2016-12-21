Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-corruption war: Whistle-blowers to get 5% of recovered fund – FG

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Kemi Adeosun - Ogun State Commissioner for Finance 3

The Nigerian government has approved reward of five per cent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds. The information was shared by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

