Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-Corruption War: Whistle-blowers to get Part of Recovered Looted Funds

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said that the Federal Executive Council has approved a Whistle-Blowing Policy to toughen the fight against corruption. She made this known while briefing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting on Thursday. “Any person who voluntarily discloses information in good faith about a possible misconduct or violation that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.