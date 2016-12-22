Antonio Conte Disappointed To Lose Steve Holland To England

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has expressed regret at Steve Holland’s decision to leave but understands his wish to be England assistant boss.

The 46-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2009 and a constant in the coaching set-up despite the managerial turnover.

“It’s a pity to lose him,” former Italy coach Conte said on Thursday. “But also I can understand him for this choice, because this type of situation can arrive only once in life, to be a coach or assistant coach of your national team or your country.

“For this reason, I understand him. It’s a pity because I’ve worked very well with him. For the future, it’s important to be focused on the present and work with this staff.

“I have a great staff, a fantastic staff. There is a great spirit, a family spirit, with them. In the future, we’ll see.”

The post Antonio Conte Disappointed To Lose Steve Holland To England appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

