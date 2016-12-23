Anxiety over lack of money in many ATMs few days to Christmas – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Anxiety over lack of money in many ATMs few days to Christmas
Vanguard
Commercial bank customers on Friday decried lack of money in many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). newsmen who visited some banks in the city, also observed long queues in most of the banks. Customers on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG