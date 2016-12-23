APC assures Nigerians of economic rebound in 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians, particularly the common men that the nation’s economy will rebound in the new year, saying the economic interventions introduced by Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is meant to ease hardship being currently faced by the Nigerians.

The ‎ruling party, which made the assurance at the Ogun State Parliamentary Caucus Meeting which was organised by Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Friday in Abeokuta, noted that the huge budgetary allocations for special interventions on poverty alleviation as well as youths empowerment under N-Power Scheme would reduce the ngative impacts of economic recession.

Speaking through Tajudeen Ola-Bello, the National ‎Auditor of APC at the political meeting which had in attendance all APC national and state lawmakers‎ from Ogun state and other political leaders in APC at the state level, the ruling party said that the time to suffer as a result of economic recession would go with the 2016 as Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency “is working assidously to ensure that economic reccesion is buried with outgoing year 2016.”

He said, “‎Nobody is going anywhere, there is no division in our party and we don’t have any problem. Although, there is an issue of economic recession and we are sure that it will be over in the year 2017.”

The post APC assures Nigerians of economic rebound in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

