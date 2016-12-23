APC Bemoans State Of Security In Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the spate of killings in the state in the last four days.

The party was of the view that, the development was not unconnected with the alleged lopsided security measures and lack of political will to protect residents against avoidable deaths.

Within the last four days, three men, including a police officers, had lost their lives at different locations across the state.

Reacting in a statement in Ado-Ekiti by its publicity secretary, Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party which chronicled and decried upsurge in the murders of residents , blamed the ugly incidents on lack of adequate security measures in the state.

Olatunbosun said: ” It is regrettable that a trend that was never witnessed in the crime record of the state suddenly emerged in the last four days, while Ekiti people thought that such era was over.

“Within three days, three people were murdered by assailants without any trace of their movements or suspicion of their motives for carrying out such murderous activities and it is regrettable that up till now, security agencies don’t seem to have any clue to the causes of the incidents.”

Insisting that inadequate security and lack of political will to secure the lives and property of the residents was responsible for the situation the APC spokes person added, “We have always cried out on the misplacement of priorities by Governor Ayodele Fayose in his administration’s policy.

“We once cried out over the governor’s refusal to fund security agencies to enable them perform optimally to secure the lives and property of the people.

“Police operation vehicles are in bad shapes while at times, police lack fuel for their operation vehicles while there is no motivation for the officers and men of the Police Force to do their jobs.

“From information available to us, Governor Fayose has not spent one naira to strengthen security of the state in the last six months while refusing to help in keeping security gadgets in shape to enable the police function effectively.

“For instance, the multi-million naira Police Crime Detection/Tracking Device facility inaugurated by former Governor Kayode Fayemi at the State Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti has collapsed and all entreaties to Fayose to provide funds to put the machine in shape fell on deaf ears.”

He urged the governor to have a change of attitude, saying that as a chief security officer of the state, he must take responsibility for the safety of lives and property of the residents.

