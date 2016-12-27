Buhari mourns Senator Okpozo – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buhari mourns Senator Okpozo
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Francis Okpozo.
Nigeria: Senator Okpozo Dies At 81
Poor medical facilities hastened my dad's death— Late Okpozo's son
Deltans Mourn Third Republic Senator Okpozo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG