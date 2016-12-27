Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari mourns Senator Okpozo – The Punch

Buhari mourns Senator Okpozo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Francis Okpozo.
