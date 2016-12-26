APC can’t conquer Anambra like Edo, says Obiogbolu

Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship hopeful in Anambra State, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot conquer the state the way it did in Edo.

Obiogbolu spoke when the leadership of Anambra North Unity Forum led by Joe Isiagu paid him a visit to commend him on his positive contributions to the state through his Oganiru Anambra philosophy and programmes.

The statement was a reply to an earlier one credited to Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment and the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha that APC would take over Anambra in the next governorship election.

The PDP stalwart noted that the statement was not only unfortunate, but has exposed the enemies and saboteurs of Igboland.

He recalled that the Imo State governor had earlier declared that his state had the worst federal roads in the country and wondered if that level of infrastructural decay was what the governor desired for the entire South East zone.

He requested that the word “takeover” be clarified as APC chieftains have been boasting of repeating the Edo State electoral victory in Anambra State.

The proponent of Oganiru Anambra urged Dr. Ngige and Okorocha and their APC overlords to concentrate on what to do to make their party acceptable in the states they have conquered rather than thinking of making incursions into Anambra State with her high level of sophistication in politic.

He reassured the APC that Ndigbo have never been conquered and would not for any reason be conquered in 2017.

