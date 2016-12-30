Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC group calls for annulment of Abia council polls

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

A new political group in Abia, called the “Forum of 2016 APC local government (LG) chairmanship and deputy candidates” in the Dec. 21 council polls has discredited the outcome of the exercise. In a three-page statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, the group described the exercise as a “charade” and called for its cancellation.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.