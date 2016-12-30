APC group calls for annulment of Abia council polls

A new political group in Abia, called the “Forum of 2016 APC local government (LG) chairmanship and deputy candidates” in the Dec. 21 council polls has discredited the outcome of the exercise. In a three-page statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, the group described the exercise as a “charade” and called for its cancellation.

