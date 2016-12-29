Pages Navigation Menu

APC moves to reconcile Kwankwaso, Ganduje

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has constituted a committee to reconcile aggrieved factions of the party. This disclosure was made yesterday by Acting APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas. Abbas noted that the party found it necessary to set up the reconciliation committee in order to ensure unity within the members of the […]

