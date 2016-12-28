APC Not Threatened by Emergence of Mega-Party – Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it won’t feel threatened by the much-touted mega-party being by put together by some politicians ahead of the 2019 elections, The Guardian reports.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Edo State yesterday, the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun also declared that he was sure the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would not join the new party

Odigie-Oyegun recalled that he had met with some of the leaders of the party including the leadership of the National Assembly and the former Vice-President recently.

“Tinubu was not around so he couldn’t attend the meeting. When he comes back, we would also meet with him and have meaningful discussions because he is a well-respected leader of this party.” According to Odigie-Oyegun, “We don’t feel threatened at all. No mega party would survive the APC. I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics. When two people gather to have a meeting they now call themselves a mega meeting. We don’t feel threatened, we will in fact, encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit tight and be on our toes.

