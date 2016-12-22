Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers-State-Chairman-Peoples-Democratic-Party-Mr-Felix-Obuah

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, has again described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political contraption whose objective is to emasculate and deceive unsuspecting people of the State. Speaking while receiving over 250 APC members who decamped to the PDP and led by Mr. Chukwuemeka […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.