APC: Party spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information

He said he would take the legal action against Akinmade for describing him as someone who needed “psychiatric attention”.

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the State Commissioner of Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, for defaming his character.

Adesanya, who addressed journalists in Akure, said he would take the legal action against Akinmade for describing him as someone who needed “psychiatric attention”.

Adesanya said Akinmade, had in some national dailies on Dec. 16, described him as someone who needed “psychiatric attention’’ while reacting to a statement entitled “Mimiko Secretly Recruiting 10,000 Workers, Selling Government Properties To Cronies – APC Alleges.’’

He described Akinmade’s attack as unacceptable and unwarranted.

“It is on record that each time an issue is raised by the opposition, especially the All Progressives Congress, on matters or issues with direct consequence on the good people of Ondo State, Akinmade will rather abuse me (Adesanya), calling me unprintable names, rather than addressing the issue(s) raised or give a rebuttal for the general public.

“You will recall that I issued a statement on Dec.10, 2016 titled “Paris Club Gives Mimiko N6.8 Billion to Pay Pensioners’ Workers.

“In a swift reaction, the Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, described the statement as baseless and unfounded and advised the APC stakeholders to contact the Federal Ministry of Finance for verification of their ‘frivolous’ allegation.

“However, three days later, Dec. 13, 2016, same Kayode Akinmade issued a statement which suggested that Ondo State Government had collected the sum of N6.5 billion from Paris Club to pay pensioners and workers.

“Furthermore, I issued a statement titled “Mimiko Secretly Recruiting 10,000 Workers, Selling Government Properties To Cronies — APC Alleges’’ on Dec.16, 2016.

“In his usual way, the Commissioner for Information on Dec. 16, 2016, insulted my personality by calling me a “psychiatrist patient’’; this was reported in various dailies nationwide.

“I consider Akinmade’s statement as untoward, derogatory, disparaging and a direct attack on me and my office.

“This has really caused untold embarrassment to me and my family,’’ he said.

The APC spokesman said that he was demanding a public apology from Akinmade within seven days.

“I hereby, demand a public apology within seven days from Mr Kayode Akinmade, the Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, for calling me (Adesanya) a “psychiatric patient” or face libelous action,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

