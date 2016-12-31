APC says 2017 won’t be as tough as 2016
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has admitted that 2016 was tough but assured Nigerians that the incoming year will be better. This is contained in a New Year message from the party. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi said, “We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
