APC says 2017 won’t be as tough as 2016

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

APC dp

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has admitted that 2016 was tough but assured Nigerians that the incoming year will be better. This is contained in a New Year message from the party. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi said, “We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

