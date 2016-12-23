Pages Navigation Menu

APC slams Fayose over Ekiti killings

Dec 23, 2016

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has blamed governor Ayo Fayose of the State over constant cases of assassinations in the state in the last four days. The party said the development might not be unconnected with poor security measures and the lack of political will to protect residents from avoidable deaths. DAILY POST […]

