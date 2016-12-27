Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information for defamation

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the State Commissioner of Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, for defaming his character. Adesanya, who addressed journalists in Akure, said he would take the legal action against Akinmade for describing him as someone who…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post APC spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information for defamation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.