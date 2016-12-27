APC spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the State Commissioner of Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, for defaming his character. Adesanya, who addressed journalists in Akure, said he would take the legal action against Akinmade for describing him as someone who needed “psychiatric attention”. Adesanya said Akinmade, had in some national dailies on Dec.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

