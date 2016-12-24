APC To Nigerians At Christmas: Exhibit Perseverance, Faith

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians on the continuous need to exhibit perseverance, faith, hope and love as the country navigates from the economic recession towards progress and stability.

While calling on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the peace, unity and development in the country, the Party also urge Nigerians across religious divides to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, honesty, fairness, selflessness and peaceful co-existence which Jesus Christ espoused and exemplified during his earthly mission.

This was contained in a message and signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi to felicitate with Christians across the country over the joyous occasion of Christmas which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

The party while recognising that “the times are difficult and the Nigerian state is facing enormous challenges” it assured that “the APC-led Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change, and is working hard towards the goal of true transformation and development.”

The statement urged Nigerians to “continue to pray for and support the bold efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to resuscitate the economy, safeguard the citizenry and instill probity in our national life.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

