APC to reconcile factions in Kano

English Premier League side Everton FC expect to complete a £10 million (about N5 billion) deal for Charlton’s 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman early in the January transfer window. The club’s Director of Football, Steve Walsh, has made the signing a priority. With this, the move was likely to go through quickly as manager Ronald Koeman…

The post APC to reconcile factions in Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

