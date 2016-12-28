APC to reconcile factions in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has constituted a committee to reconcile aggrieved factions of the party in the state. The state APC Acting chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano. Abbas said that the party found it necessary to set up the reconciliation committee in order to ensure unity within the members of the party across the state.

