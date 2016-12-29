APC urges FG to sanction Wike

*IG’s probe panel set up to indict Wike —Rivers Commissioner

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, has called on the Federal Government to sanction Governor Nyesom Wike for refusing to appear before a Police probe panel on violence that characterised the just concluded re-run elections in the state.

State Chairman of APC, Mr Dave Ikanya, in a statement by his media aide, also described as an affront on the Federal Government, the constitution of a similar probe panel by Governor Wike in the state.

He said: “This is a direct affront on federal powers and should be swiftly met with appropriate response by those whose authority he is challenging so as not to embolden others to follow his dangerous example.

“Wike has clearly crossed the line and should be put in his proper place by the Federal Government whose powers he is brazenly challenging. Wike’s sole purpose in setting up the kangaroo commission is to ridicule APC leaders and make nonsense of the efforts by the Police to probe and stop further killings in Rivers State.”

Meantime, the state government again dismissed the Police panel as a body set up with a predetermined end which is to indict Governor Wike, stressing that it has no confidence in it.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George, in a statement, yesterday, also lashed out at the APC for inciting the Police against the government of the state.

He said: “Rivers State branch of the APC is following a familiar and disgraceful path of inciting the Police and other security agencies against Rivers people. But we will never be intimidated.

“The Rivers State Government strongly believes that the IG’s panel was set up to procure a predetermined indictment of Governor Wike and other leaders in Rivers State. We have no confidence in the panel and will not participate in its proceedings.

“The Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government will investigate and submit a report on the specific security breaches that occurred before, during and after the December 10 poll in the state.

“We believe that the commission’s report will form the best objective basis for action by the Rivers State Government.”

The post APC urges FG to sanction Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

