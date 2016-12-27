Pages Navigation Menu

APC youth leader ask Femi Adesina to resign

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

femi adesina

Ismaeel Ahmed, national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Femi Adesina, media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign. Ahmed, who made his feelings known, via his Twitter handle advised the presidential aide to resign if “he doesn’t want the job”. Ahmed warned Adesina not to via his utterances destroy “what […]

