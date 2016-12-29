Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Media attacks on Adeboye orchestrated by Ayodele Fayose – APC – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Media attacks on Adeboye orchestrated by Ayodele Fayose – APC
Vanguard
Ado-Ekiti-The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said the serial media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye was the handiwork of Governor Ayodele Fayose, saying blaming the attack on APC was attempt to set Nigerians, particularly Christians …
Fayose sponsoring media attacks on Adeboye – APCNAIJ.COM
Fayose behind media attacks on Pastor Adeboye – APCDaily Post Nigeria
Fayose Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APCPulse Nigeria
News24 Nigeria –Premium Times –360Nobs.com –The Nation Newspaper
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.