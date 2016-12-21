APGA NWC Expels Factional Chairman, 5 Others

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) continued on Wednesday in Awka with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expelling the factional national chairman, Ozo Nwabueze Okafor.

Okafor was suspended alongside five other members of the party’s faction including Chuks Nwoka, Okechukwu Okoloagu, Jerry Obasi, Amaka Ezinne and Terry Godfrey.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, who briefed journalists Wednesday morning after an all night meeting of the NWC, said the party reached the decision to expel them after a unanimous agreement that they were working against the party.

Details later…

